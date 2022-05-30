Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Last week, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula stirred a social media storm after details emerged that he is defending his seat despite being promised the Speaker of the National Assembly seat if Deputy President William Ruto forms the government in August.

Many Kenyans argued that Wetangula was defending his seat because he doesn’t believe William Ruto will win in the August polls.

But in his defense, Wetangula said he is defending his seat because he is not a selfish person and the position which he had been promised by Ruto can go to another person from Western Kenya.

“We have been promised 30% of government seats should we win in the elections,”

“Out of 22 Cabinet Secretaries, we (Amani National Congress and Ford-Kenya parties) will have six ministers, three for each party. So I’m not fighting for myself.

“I’m satisfied with humility within this status as the senator of Bungoma. I am not a selfish person, and I am not about individualizing myself in this alone, to all of those who will be lucky to get the minister’s job we will still be part of a bigger family of Ford Kenya.” Wetangula said on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST