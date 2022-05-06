Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has revealed the lesson Kenya Kwanza Alliance will teach President Uhuru Kenyatta if the coalition forms the government in August.

Speaking in Busia County where he had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto for a series of campaign rallies on Friday, Wetang’ula urged everyone to vote for Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate on election day so that they can win to form the next administration.

Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma County Senator, said once they form the government, they will relieve President Uhuru the burden of getting angry every day because they will teach him how the government should be run once they take over.

“Lakini nataka kuwaomba it is not over until it is over. You must vote on 9th of August 2022 kwa rais wetu William Samoei Ruto ili tupunguzie rais Uhuru Kenyatta mzigo wa kukasirika kila siku aende nyumbani apumzike ili tumuonyeshe how to run the country,” Wetangula stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST