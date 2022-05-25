Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has said Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula is aware that Deputy President William Ruto will be beaten badly by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August and that is why he has an escape plan.

Speaking in Vihiga County on Wednesday, Oparanya, who had accompanied Raila Odinga for Azimio La Umoja campaigns, said despite Ruto promising Wetangula Speaker of the National Assembly slot in Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the Bungoma county congressman is still defending his senatorial seat in August.

Oparanya said Wetangula is defending his seat because he is sure that DP Ruto will be frogmarched by Raila Odinga in August.

Oparanya further said even Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, is vying for the Mwala Parliamentary seat because he is sure Ruto is going to Sugoi in August.

“Despite being promised the office of National Assembly Speaker by Ruto, our brother Moses Wetangula has refused to relinquish his Senate race for Bungoma. Why do you think he has refused to resign like our former Speaker Marende did after Baba (Raila) promised him the Senate Speakership? This is because he understands that Ruto will not win, and as you can see, he is correct. Governor Mutua, who once fled away from us, is now running for MP. They are well aware that they will lose, which is why they have abandoned their pledges.” Oparanya said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.