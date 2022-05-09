Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Bungoma County Senator, Moses Wetangula, has congratulated Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua and his Pamoja African Alliance counterpart, Amason Kingi after they dumped Azimio–One Kenya Alliance, and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, welcomed the two-party leaders, saying the duo brings in additional energy to the coalition ahead of the August 9 General Election.

“Congratulations Maendeleo Chap Chap and PAA political parties for joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition. Your entry brings in additional energy and guarantees, even more, Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s assured victory in the August 9 General elections. Hongera,” Wetangula said.

Mutua stated that he dumped Azimio after realising the coalition is a “club of few chosen people”

