Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula, has come to the defense of Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, who is accused of using a CDF vehicle for his own campaigns.

On Tuesday, officers from Bungoma County raided Barasa’s home and recovered a double cabin pick-up vehicle that was branded with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colours.

The officers also issued an arrest warrant against Barasa whom they accused of campaigning using government vehicles.

But speaking in Bungoma County on Wednesday, Wetangula said it is hypocritical for the government to order the arrest of Barasa yet former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is using 20 government cars and a chopper.

Wetangula said Barasa only used one government vehicle but Raila has been using many government vehicles in his campaigns.

The senator urged Barasa to stay firm as they will defend him when he is summoned by authorities.

“When they say that you are using a government vehicle, I want to tell the government before touching Didmus Barasa of Kimilili, go and collect all the cars and planes that you have given Raila,” Wetangula said.

“All the vehicles that have number plates of KCY, almost 20 cars, Prados, Landcruiser and other cars all belong to the government,” Wetangula added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.