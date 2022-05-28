Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Five suspects are currently in custody, after being arrested transporting 1,500 kilograms of the endangered Sandalwood estimated to be worth over Ksh 6 million.

John Muiruri Kanyi, Johakim Losikira Lobolia, Thomas Achuka Lokuwatuba, Kelly Achapan Lobolia, and Francis Ekal Nadiko were arrested by detectives based in Baragoi, Samburu county while transporting the consignment along the Barsaloi-Masikita Road within Samburu North Sub-County.

The suspects were produced before Court in Maralal by a specialised Anti-Wildlife Crimes unit based at DCI Headquarters, where custodial orders for 3 days were granted to allow the detectives to complete their investigations.

The government banned the harvesting and trade of sandalwood in 2007, following increased exploitation of the aromatic tree whose roots are used for the manufacture of medicines and cosmetics.

A burgeoning illegal trade has grown with the demand for this commodity increasing, leading to its listing in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red list of Threatened Species

