Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – A wedding was ruined over the weekend after the groom’s baby mama stormed into the venue of the ceremony breathing fire and attacked the newlywed couple.

The incident happened after the couple exchanged vows.

The jilted woman showed up with kids that she alleged to have sired with the groom and started attacking the bride, accusing her of snatching her man.

In the dramatic video, the groom was seen trying to protect his newly-wed wife from his baby mama, who was throwing punches at her.

He whisked her away to safety and got into a vehicle before fleeing.

His baby mama was left cursing as members of the public watched in shock.

