Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in August, Rigathi Gachagua, has said Kenya Kwanza Alliance will prosecute the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, if it forms the government in August.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Tuesday, Gachagua said they will prosecute Kinoti and other civil servants for indulging in politics.

Gachagua said Kinoti has been used by politicians to destroy businesses in Nairobi and also linking popular businessmen allied to DP Ruto to corruption.

“We (Kenya Kwanza administration) will institute criminal charges against the security officers who were manipulated to play politics with their offices, starting with Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua’s sentiments come as little surprise considering previous remarks by his boss, DP Ruto, who has on numerous occasions, accused the top detective of being used to run political errands by some politicians.

