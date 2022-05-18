Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Former Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea manager, Rafael Benitez has reminded Everton that he left them in a better position that they are in now with current manager Frank Lampard, saying that he was not given the time to achieve what he wanted at Goodison Park.

Everton have the worst away form in the Premier League, conceding 19 goals in seven straight defeats and without a win since August.

However, 62-year-old Benitez who managed Everton before Lampard took over

insists he does not rue his decision to join Everton, where fans quickly turned on him due to his ties to Liverpool.

Benitez feels if he was given more time to improve matters on the pitch, the team would not be battling to avoid relegation as they are now under Frank Lampard.

The Spaniard further stated that Lampard must assume responsibility for Everton’s relegation battle, adding that the negativity of social media contributed to his sacking in January.

He stated to AS: “It was a decision with a certain logic at the time… but seems I was wrong. But I don’t see it that way. At that moment, Everton was a competitive team, we thought it would work. But when we left we were six points behind tenth, with two games less, and six points above relegation.

“It was a bad position for what was expected, but consistent and realistic with the investment and injuries. From there, we talk about patience, trust, but people get nervous, social media influences things and a decision is made.

“Once we left, Everton made five new signings, got all the players back and had a new manager, who had to assume his responsibility. We did well at the beginning, we were a bit unlucky later and we didn’t have time to keep doing things and adjust.”

Benitez took charge of the Toffees last summer but was sacked after 22 games in charge.

Things had been going pretty badly and a defeat to Norwich City proved to be the final straw for Benitez as he was sacked following that loss at Carrow Road in January.