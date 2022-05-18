Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned Deputy President William Ruto to be careful with his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua because he might be up to no good.

Taking to Twitter, Ngunyi said Rigathi is a schemer and might decide to finish Ruto anytime in case they win to occupy State House.

Having been his student, Ngunyi noted that he taught Rigathi the 48 Laws of Power at the University of Nairobi and therefore Ruto should be scared of him because he might assassinate him to take his place.

He gave a scenario where if the president dies, his deputy automatically becomes president for the remainder of the term.

“Rigathi Gachagua is a GREEN HORN politician. A first-time MP. Or is He? This man is a SCHEMER. If Ruto dies as PRESIDENT, Gachagua will become PRESIDENT the hustler way. And if he was at the University of Nairobi in 1986, I must have taught him Political SCIENCE and Nicolo Machiavelli,” stated Ngunyi.

