Thursday, 19 May 2022 – A senior police officer in Wajir County is on the spot after he assaulted a woman who confronted him for destroying the lives of young ladies by impregnating and dumping them.

The 42-year-old victim, identified as Hellen Gicheru, alleges that Bute town OCPD, Stephen Kurui, assaulted her in Marigat town as the public watched.

When she reported the assault incident at Marigat Police Station, junior police officers turned her away.

They did not report the incident on the Occurrence Book (OB) for fear of being intimidated by their bosses.

The victim alleges that the rogue OCPD absconds duty and spends most of his time hopping from one bar to another.

A doctor’s report dated Saturday, 7th May 2022 shows that the rogue OCPD hit her with a blunt object on her face, neck and hand.

This is what she wrote to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, “Hi Nyakundi, kindly help.

The OCPD of Bute in Wajir County, Stephen Kurui Chebotibin assaulted me in Marigat town yesterday after a confrontation on a love affairs matter.

He maltreated me badly all the way to the police station in Marigat.

There’s nowhere I can get help.

He beat me and harassed me in front of people.

As a female, I feel my rights were taken away and violated as a human being.

He has no humanity in him he used his power to abuse me both physically and emotionally.

I feel drained.

He beat me because I asked why he goes with young girls, impregnates and then dumps them.

He has sired so many children here in Marigat which is reckless and irresponsible behaviour.

He does not work at all he is always in Marigat hopping from one bar to another while misusing unfortunate females.

I never got justice his juniors fear him.

I only went to the hospital.

The juniors refused to write my incident on the Occurrence Book (OB).

Will I be able to get help?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.