Thursday, May 5, 2022 – With barely two weeks left to the IEBC deadline for presidential contenders to pick their running mates, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has made a huge announcement to that effect.

In a statement yesterday, Waiguru declared herself fit to be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate.

This comes even as calls have intensified among women leaders vouching for Waiguru to deputize Ruto in the August elections.

However, in the midst of the calls, Waiguru now says she fits the bill.

She claimed that she has all the requisite experience to be a deputy president of the Republic of Kenya.

“I have some qualities that make me uniquely qualified,” she said.

She went on to list numerous achievements she posted while serving in government during her tenure to justify why she is the best person for the seat.

“Among other achievements, I have served for over 20 years at the senior level in government including both as CS and an elected Governor, with an accomplished record of delivery including IFMIS, Huduma centres, and transformation of Kirinyaga County all of which have won local and international recognition and awards,” stated Waiguru.

Waiguru is among the list of leaders who have been listed as potential Ruto’s deputy.

Others include Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.