Friday, 27 May 2022 – Legendary Kenyan singer Wahu and her husband Nameless, started dating when they were students at the University of Nairobi.

The renowned songstress took to social media to reminisce their campus days by sharing a throwback photo taken when they were campus lovers.

“Me and my campus boyfriend. Only Jesus Christ and my big sister knew how much I pendad this boy!! And leave my swag alone. I was very fashonabo,’” she captioned the photo.

Netizens gushed over the photo and hailed the two for being together for decades.

“You are both genuine at heart…very amazing humans….keep loving…I love you both” a follower commented.

“To me, you remain my power celebrity couple,” another fan added.

See the TBT photo.

