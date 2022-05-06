Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto will lose the August 9th election if he continues to keep Farouk Kibet as his personal assistant.

For the last two months, Farouk has been caught up in shameful incidents that have not only embarrassed the second in command but the entire Kenya Kwanza Alliance fraternity.

On Thursday, Farouk was caught up in a video blocking women from dancing with Ruto during a Kenya Kwanza rally at Nyamasira Stadium, Nyamira County.

In the video, Farouk, who is presumed to own a no-nonsense personality, could be seen blocking the women as they tried to dance with Ruto who was accompanied by Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya strongman, Moses Wetangula.

Here is the video of Farouk blocking women from dancing with DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST