Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – A video has emerged of Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua waving at trees and flies on her way to Meru County to campaign for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Wednesday.

Karua, who was appointed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in the Azimio coalition was tasked with the job of drumming up support for Jakom in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the August 9th election.

Karua began her job on Tuesday when she visited her home county of Kirinyaga and sold the Azimio message to the residents.

On Wednesday, Karua, headed to Meru town with a motorcade accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

However, on her way to Meru County, Karua received a hostile reception after residents rejected her despite being the ‘daughter of the mountain’.

In a video that has since gone viral, Karua was seen waving at trees as residents gave her meeting a wide berth.

Here is the video of Karua waving at trees and flies after residents boycotted her tour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.