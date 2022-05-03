Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 03 May 2022 – Netizens have hilariously reacted to a viral video of an Akorino lady touching her boyfriend’s ‘cassava’

The Akorino couple was goofing around while recording a Tiktok video and the lady intentionally touched his cassava.

Akorino ladies are known to be conservative but lately, they are behaving like typical slay queens on social media.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.