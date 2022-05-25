Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – An upcoming deejay has been going around various estates in Nairobi to entertain members of the public.

The innovative young man has self-made deejay decks which he uses to ply his trade.

He is so skilled in what he does.

He hopes to find a well-wisher who can buy him modern deejaying equipment to sharpen his skills.

Watch the video of him displaying his skills.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.