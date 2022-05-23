Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 23 May 2022 – Kenyan actress Serah Ndanu has for the first time revealed that she has been dating former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama for quite some time, although they have been keeping their love affair private.

Speaking in an interview, Ndanu said that they have dated for six years.

However, she reiterated that they don’t like parading their love life on social media like other celebrity couples.

Asked about their marriage plans, the fast-rising actress said they will decide whether they will get married with time.

“It’s been six years of fun and dating and being together and enjoying ourselves. You know we are very private individuals and that’s how we keep it.

“Anything that we want to share with the public will be done in due course. On whether or not we are married… that is something that will be known with time,” she said.

The revelation comes after the couple welcomed their first baby last year.

Ndanu said that motherhood has given her a new meaning in life.

“I didn’t know that I’ll enjoy motherhood as much as I do. Being a mom has given me a new meaning to life.

“The baby has also strengthened our bond as a family since we are more goal-oriented now,” she added.

