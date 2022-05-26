Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 May 2022 – The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI have confirmed that soldier, Vanessa Guillen was killed by her colleague Aaron Robinson in Fort Hood barracks, Texas after she saw a photo of Robinson’s lover who was married to another soldier on his phone.

FBI Investigators believe Aaron Robinson, then 20, hit Guillen, also then 20, to with a hammer until she died.

He then removed her body from an armory at Fort Hood, Texas, and then dismembered her and buried her remains on April 22.

Robinson, however, killed himself as police were trying to arrest him.

His married lover – Cecily Aguilar, 22 (pictured below) was charged with tampering with evidence after she told investigators that she helped her boyfriend Specialist Aaron Robinson – the main suspect in Guillen’s death, bury Guillen’s body in April of last year.

The FBI says it believes that Aguilar was the woman on Robinson’s phone.

‘He told her he was worried about getting in trouble for violating the Army’s fraternization rules since Aguilar was still married to another soldier and he hit Guillen in the head with a hammer,’ investigators said.

Guillen, 20, was last seen at Fort Hood on April 22, 2020, in the parking lot of her barracks. She vanished after telling her family that she had been sexually harassed while on base.

Aguilar, told authorities that Robinson ‘would go into moods in which he would not be his normal self and have a ‘tic.”

She also allegedly told one of her fellow prison inmates that Robinson ‘snapped, that he had an image in his head. He saw himself [kill her] and wanted to do it.’

Aguilar at first claimed she was at home with Robinson the night Guillen disappeared but has since allegedly confessed to being there after Guillen’s body was found.

Investigators learned Robinson was the last person to speak to Guillen, despite telling police that Guillen left an arms room and he went to be with Aguilar his lover who backed up his claim.

Investigators later discovered that Robinson’s phone pinged in Belton, Texas, by a bridge near the Leon River in the early morning hours shortly after Guillen vanished.

When they went to the location, they found a burn pile, including a tough box, an item Guillen had been seen with earlier by eyewitnesses.

FBI also found out that Robinson and Aguilar shared multiple phone calls the night of Guillen’s disappearance, which Aguilar said was because she couldn’t find her phone.

On June 30, hours after investigators discovered Guillen’s dismembered body, Army officials at Fort Hood arrested Robinson.

However, he managed to escape and was later spotted by Army and civilian police in the city of Killeen, just outside of Fort Hood, before he eventually shot himself.

Guillen’s dismembered and buried remains were not found until June 30 at Leon River – 23 miles from where she was last seen.