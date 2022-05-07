Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 7, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto went ham on President Uhuru Kenyatta after he blasted him for abandoning his duties as the second in command and called for his resignation.

Speaking in Mumias West Constituency, Kakamega County, during the Kenya Kwanza alliance rally, Ruto vowed that he will not be coerced to resign as he has not failed in his constitutional responsibilities.

He insisted that he has discharged all his responsibilities as instituted by the constitution.

“I have discharged my responsibility in accordance with the constitution and the law of Kenya as the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya.

“There is no assignment or requirement out of my office that has been asked by anybody, that has been asked by my boss the president that I have not discharged.” Ruto started.

He went ahead to dare the president to come clean and tell Kenyans the truth on what duties he has failed to discharge that could warrant his resignation.

“I have discharged all the assignments and duties assigned to me, I dare those saying I did not, to say what I failed to do…wawache Ufala…”

“And I dare them if there is one responsibility that I have been assigned and that I have not discharged, let them tell the people of Kenya, let them not engage in rumors and nonsense,” Ruto dared Uhuru.

“Mimi nataka niwaambie watafute mtu mwingine yakubebea ufala, mimi nimetakeleza wajibu wangu kama naibu wa raise,” he added.

