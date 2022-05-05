Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – US Republican lawmaker, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) has responded to his sex tape release.

In a video circulating on social media, the conservative congressman aged 26, was naked and made thrusting motions on the face of another man while laughing and screaming hysterically.

A male voice can be heard saying, “Oh ma yah yah oh” repeatedly. A male voice can also be heard laughing and saying, “stick it in his face.”

The video footage emerged after photos surfaced showing Cawthorn wearing women’s lingerie ? images he said were from a “goofy” game on a cruise ? and a video that showed one of his male staff members grabbing his crotch.

With the mid-term election just months away, his critics say such videos and images suggest hypocrisy on the part of a right-wing lawmaker, who has said he adheres to “a lot of traditional values and a lot of traditional ideas” and has complained that members of the LGBTQ community have gone too far in pursuing their rights.

The Republican has also made headlines over allegations of insider trading, trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane for the second time and having to surrender his driver’s license after driving with a suspended license.

In late March, he also raised some eyebrows when he claimed that the D.C. elite had previously invited him to orgies and done cocaine in front of him while also labeling Ukraine’s president Volodimir Zelenskyy, a ‘thug’.

Back in December 2021, it was revealed that Cawthorn and his Wife were getting a divorce after just 8 months of marriage.#

He has now defended himself, saying he was just ‘acting foolish and joking’

“A new hit against me just dropped,” the GOP lawmaker who is aslo a die hard Trump supporter tweeted.

“Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it.”

Cawthorn characterized it as part of a “drip drip campaign” ? presumably, one meant to discredit him as his reelection bid approaches ? and asserted that “blackmail won’t win.”

I’m ready to keep fighting for you.



I wanted you to know the truth, straight from me. Don’t lose hope, don’t listen to the fake news.



Don’t let the swamp of Washington dissuade or distract you from sending a warrior back to Washington.



I’ve only just begun to fight for you. pic.twitter.com/kDqtzsoquT — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 4, 2022