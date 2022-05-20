Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Mandera West Member of Parliament, Adan Haji Yussuf, has caused an uproar on social media after he unveiled his multi-million campaign vehicles.

The lawmaker, who won the seat in 2017 on an Economic Freedom Party (EFP) ticket, has several branded high-end cars in his entourage which include Prados and Landcruisers.

Kenyans lashed out at the lawmaker for doing little to uplift the lives of his constituents, some of whom starve to death.

“They get the votes and disappear in Nairobi and come back after 5 years. I wish they would drill boreholes,” a social media user wrote.

Another one commented on the photos saying, “I thought you were coming with borehole drillers for your people to have water or even nurses for these buildings serving as hospitals,”.

Mandera is one of the counties ravaged by drought.

Most of the residents live from hand to mouth.

Unfortunately, the leaders they elect disappear to Nairobi and resurface after 5 years to hunt for votes.

