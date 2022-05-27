Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, May 27, 2022 – The University student in the 2 sex tapes which went viral days ago, has apologized.
The student disclosed that the videos happened a long time ago and she never believed they would haunt her now.
She added that she is going through a lot because of that now.
The student said;
“Good day everybody, I am making this video to apologize to my friends, family, especially Akwa Ibom State University, my school. I am very sorry for the trending video about me, everywhere on social media. I am very sorry.
“This video happened a long time ago and I could not believe that it’ll com out now to hunt me. I am so so sorry. Please forgive me for everything. This video is far from me. currently, I am begging you all, please forgive me and save my life. Help me, because I am passing through a lot, because of all this, mentally and otherwise, thank you very much”
