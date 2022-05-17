Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – A new mum looking forward to walking the stage on her graduation day went into labour on the same day, so her university brought the graduation to her hospital room.

Jada Sales took to Twitter to share photos of herself at the hospital with her newborn son.

She also shared a video of a staff from Dillard University at the hospital to present her with her certificate.

She wrote in the caption:

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree, instead I got my baby. My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his).

“Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me. Ima college graduate & mommy, talk to me nice!”