Internship

Responsibilities:

Under the guidance and supervision of her/his supervisor, the intern will :

Support knowledge management activities relevant to private sector engagement, including the documentation of good examples in engaging with the private sector strategically aligned with the prorgamme priorities at their country offices.

Support internal and external communications on private sector engagement activities and strategies jointly with the communications team at the regional office utilizing various channels such as websites, social media and SharePoint collaboration sites.

Supporting the production of advocacy documents targeted to business audience on key topics such as ESG, climate change, Child Rights and Business issues, etc.

Prepare briefings, one-pagers and presentation materials as needed

Support the engagement with a particular industry (to be defined) with relevant UNCIEF colleagues such as extractives, ICT, agribusiness, etc.

Support other activities related to business engagement and capacity building initiatives needed/requested by the Corporate Alliances Specialist.

Some learning components of this internship also include:

Improving knowledge on child rights and business

Understanding of how to engage with business to accelerate outcomes for children

Improving understanding of UNICEF’s activities, policies and organization

Improving organization, communication and coordination skills

Qualifications:

Be enrolled in a graduate degree programme or have graduated within the past two years in business, marketing, corporate social responsibility, sustainaiblity, economics or similar discipline. Applications should be supported by the latest academic transcript or graduation certificate or reference letter from an academic supervisor.

Be able and willing to take on the internship remotely on a full-time basis for the internship duration.

Be fluent in English. Knowledge of a second United Nations an asset (Some countries in the region have Portuguese and French as their official language).

Have strong analytical and writing abilities, attention to detail and familiarity with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Have strong communication skills, written English skills, and ability to write clearly, succinctly and for a variety of audiences.

Have interest in UNICEF mandate and its work on business issues and human rights.

Any relevant work or volunteer experience particularly in Africa will be considered an asset.

Core Competencies

Builds and maintains partnership

Demonstrates self-awareness and ethical awareness

Drive to achieve results for impact

Innovates and embraces change

Manages ambiguity and complexity

Thinks and acts strategically

Works collaboratively with others

How to Apply

Deadline: Jun 9, 2022