Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Health officials in the United Kingdom have confirmed 37 more cases of monkeypox

In total, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have now logged 57 cases less than a month since the first case.

According to Mail Online, authorities described the outbreak, which has disproportionately struck gay and bisexual men as ‘significant and concerning’ but insisted the risk to the UK population remains low.

UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Susan Hopkins thanked people for coming forward for testing, saying they were helping contain the spread of the virus. Anyone with an unusual rash or lesions, or other monkeypox symptoms, are advised to contact a sexual health service, with gay and bisexual men in particular encouraged to be alert.

Boris Johnson today claimed it was important for No10 to ‘keep an eye’ on the outbreak. The Prime Minister ruled out introducing any Covid-like travel measures or holding an emergency COBRA meeting, however.

The Government has already started giving out smallpox vaccine which is being offered to very close contacts of those affected, including NHS workers.

Britons at the highest risk of contracting the disease are being asked to self-isolate at home for 21 days.

Sixteen countries including Canada, Australia and the US have all detected the virus this month.