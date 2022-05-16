Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 May 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s longtime buddy, Billy Arocho, is nursing injuries after he was physically assaulted at the Kamukunji rally on Sunday.

The heavily built goon for hire, who is part of Azimio security team, was confronted by some goons when chaos erupted after the rally, leaving him with a broken hand.

Arocho shared photos on social media showing his broken hand.

“In the line of duty,” he captioned the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.