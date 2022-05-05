Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition aspirants in Mt. Kenya to include ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s photo in their campaign posters or else he will not fund them.

This is after it emerged that aspirants in Mt. Kenya have been avoiding including Raila’s photo in their campaign posters for fear of being rejected come August polls.

Speaking during a meeting held at Thika Greens Hotel yesterday, Jubilee candidates were told in no uncertain terms that if they fail to declare their support for Raila Odinga, they will not receive finance from the party.

According to the party leadership, a section of Jubilee Party candidates in the Mt Kenya region have been campaigning for themselves and avoiding associating with Raila or endorsing his presidential candidature in their areas.

On his part, Raila encouraged aspirants to be brave and optimistic, promising to help them in their campaigns financially.

“Those who have shown commitment will get lots of ammo [finance] from me. Do not have any doubts about that.”

“I have since directed that we get ward, constituency and county campaign committees and sync them with the presidential campaign secretariat that has former Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju as the executive director,” Raila stated.

The Azimio presidential candidate noted that it may be tougher for aspirants to sell him in Mt Kenya as compared to other regions but urged the coalition partners to be steadfast since they are doing well in other regions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.