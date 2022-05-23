Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Former Gatanga Constituency Member of Parliament, David Murathe, has clarified that President Uhuru Kenyatta is ready to hand over power to any Kenyan who will win the August 9th presidential election.

Earlier, Murathe had stated that the Son of Jomo will not hand over power to candidates with questionable characters like Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Sunday, Murathe, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said the President will hand over the instruments of power to whoever wins the August general elections.

He further said Uhuru will not campaign for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, since he will be busy cementing his 10-year legacy.

“You don’t expect him to hit the ground running that is why now you find it is Martha and Raila. They are both on the ticket.

“Uhuru is not on the ticket. He will be going home in the next 80 days and he has to oversee a peaceful transition and peaceful election. He has stepped into his shoes of being the President and Commander-in-Chief,” Murathe stated.

