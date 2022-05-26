Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time thanked his deputy, William Ruto, with whom they haven’t seen eye to eye since March 2018.

Speaking at Safari Park Hotel on Thursday during the annual national prayer breakfast, Uhuru lauded his deputy for wishing every presidential candidate good luck in the forthcoming presidential election slated for August 9th.

“We will end up much stronger after this election than ever before. And to wish each and every person who is vying the best of luck knowing that there will only be one winner as we have been told and our prayer is that we shall accept and be able to move forward,” Uhuru said.

In his short speech, the Head of State said that he hopes to see DP Ruto’s prayers fulfilled and that they will meet out there sometime to come.

“I do hope the prayers of Mheshimiwa William Ruto come true. I’m really looking forward to a lot of peace and enjoyment in the years to come so with God’s grace tutakuwa tunaonana huko mbele,” the son of Jomo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.