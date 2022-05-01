Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 1, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta can become President of Kenya again after 10 years.

Uhuru, 61, is set to retire in August after serving for two five-year terms.

Speaking on Saturday ahead of Labour Day celebrations on Sunday, Atwoli dismissed the possibility of the 2022 celebrations being Uhuru’s last.

He said Uhuru will not be the first president in the world to take a brief hiatus from politics and bounce back again after a decade or so.

“I am not saying this is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last Labour Day celebrations because he is retiring while young. He can decide to take a break for ten years or more then come back to seek leadership again.

“It is happening in other countries such as Singapore and Ghana, where leaders who leave leadership when they are still young come back,” Atwoli said.

The septuagenarian further clarified that the sentiments were his and not a reflection of what the head of state is thinking.

“We cannot rule out Uhuru’s comeback in the future but we are going to thank him for standing with us for these ten years,” he said.

