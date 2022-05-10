Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi has expressed confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance under the leadership of Deputy President William Ruto will form the next government in August.

Speaking in Karen after DP Ruto welcomed Pamoja African Alliance party leader, Amason Kingi to Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Muturi said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance wave is spreading like a wildfire and it is only a matter of time before the alliance takes the leadership of the country.

Muturi said President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should start preparing to be opposition leaders since the Azimio alliance will be the opposition in August.

The former Siakago Member of Parliament further said he is comfortable in Kenya Kwanza Alliance and no amount of intimidation or threats will make him dump the Ruto-led alliance.

Muturi said he joined Kenya kwanza Alliance because that is where Mt Kenya people want him to be.

The Kenyan DAILY POST