Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to grace the last Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, where various politicians have been invited to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Among those invited include former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, governors, senators, MPs and MCAs.

However, according to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau Chief, Dennis Itumbi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho have hired goons to heckle DP Ruto during the ceremony.

Itumbi said Kibicho is holding several meetings with various Azimio leaders from Nairobi County urging them to hire goons who will heckle the second in command when making a speech during the celebrations.

Kibicho, according to Itumbi, has threatened to cut campaign funding to all Azimio leaders who will not mobilise goons to heckle the second in command.

This is what Itumbi wrote on his social media page.

“The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are reporting an evil plan to negatively Mobilize for Madaraka Day celebrations tomorrow.

1. The assignment is being executed by Nairobi RC William Kangethe Thuku on behalf of The Ruaraka Land Thief and The La Murder PS.

2. Nairobi Azimio MPs and aspirants are in-charge of the Mobilization.

3. A meeting was held yesterday at the Uhuru Gardens grounds between Deep State and The Azimio Politicians.

4. The crowds will be seated per Constituency in the Gardens with a brief that, “The President needs to be told Goodbye politically.”

