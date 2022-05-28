Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – UDA’s Westlands parliamentary candidate, Nelson Havi, has caused a commotion within the Kenya Kwanza fraternity.

This is after he was caught red-handed campaigning for Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, in Nairobi by heaping praises on them.

Speaking during an interview, Havi, a lawyer by profession and a former President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), said Raila Odinga is a perfect leader who has done a tremendous job for the country. He also had very kind words for Ms. Karua.

“Martha is a very good friend of mine, she is a distinguished lawyer, and has done a tremendous job in the legal profession, much as Raila has done,” Havi said.

Havi’s move has attracted mixed reactions from Kenya Kwanza adherents, led by exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Taking to social media, Miguna Miguna criticised his learned friend Nelson Havi for extolling Raila and Martha Karua’s virtues instead of doing the same for his boss, William Ruto.

According to Miguna, singing Raila and Martha Karua’s praises will not give Nelson Havi votes to win the Westlands parliamentary seat.

“President @NelsonHavi performed dismally for the first time. Praising #MarthaRao will not get him votes. This is from someone who supports his candidature,” Miguna tweeted.

But in a quick rejoinder, Havi sought to shut Miguna up, saying he won’t get a medal by insulting him.

“There are no medals for insults, Dr. Miguna Miguna. Only shame. I am a civilized debater and will remain so even when called to debate with Lucifer. I will equally maintain civility when I disagree with you as was the case when I represented you against Raila Odinga and also GoK,” Havi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.