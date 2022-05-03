Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 3, 2022 – A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has apologised to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua after they were heckled badly in Kirinyaga County on Monday.

Raila and Karua, who had taken Azimio campaigns to the county, were met with DP Ruto chants when they arrived in Kutus town.

Efforts by Karua to calm the youths who were chanting UDA proved futile, forcing the two leaders to leave the town dejected.

Reacting to the incident, Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa tendered an apology to Karua following the heckling they experienced with Raila Odinga in Kirinyaga County.

The UDA legislator used his official Facebook page to reach out to Karua, where he told her that he was sorry for what happened in Kirinyaga County.

“Sorry madam Martha Karua, for what happened yesterday in a public rally, in the eyes of ‘Baba’. Kirinyaga and Mt Kenya are Rutonated and in Kenya Kwanza,” Barasa posted on his Facebook page.

