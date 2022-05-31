Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – UDA Chairman and former Machakos Senator, Johnson Muthama, has come clean after rumours emerged that he is planning to dump Deputy President William Ruto for Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

The rumours came just a day after UDA Vice-Chair Kipruto Arap Kirwa decamped to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party, citing a lack of democracy in the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Kirwa’s exit came weeks after UDA national treasurer Omingo Magara ditched the outfit hence the rumour that Muthama was also on his way out.

In a statement yesterday, Muthama said that he was solidly behind Ruto and is going nowhere.

“Johnson Nduya Muthama is going nowhere. I am still the chairman of UDA, the biggest and most vibrant political party in Kenya.”

“That is the inexorable truth. I have and will remain focused, faithful, and true to UDA Kenya’s cause until we form the next government under William Ruto,” Muthama said in a Tweet.

Muthama further faulted the Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition party for spreading lies to cause tension in the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

“Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition is imprisoned in a gridlock of lies and keeps on blurring the lines between facts and fables expecting us in UDA Kenya to buy their debilitating and fake narrative of defection until everyone realizes,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.