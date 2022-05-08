Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 08 May 2022 – Irate residents of Cheptiret in Uasin Gishu County almost lynched two young men suspected to be behind house break-ins in the area.

The suspects were smoked out of their hiding and stolen household items were recovered from them.

Luckily, police came to their rescue before they were lynched by the residents, who were baying for their blood.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.