Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has revealed why President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, are jittery about Deputy President William Ruto’s presidency.

Addressing Mt. Kenya residents, Tuju warned Kenyans against voting for Deputy President William Ruto in August or else they will cry in the toilet.

According to Tuju, Ruto cannot be trusted with the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

He noted that Ruto’s appetite for corruption makes him unfit to be trusted with the highest office on land.

“Mnataka kumpea huyo mtu Central Bank of Kenya na hawezi hata kuwachungia ghala la mahindi,” Tuju posed.

Loosely translated to: “You want to take the Central Bank of Kenya into the hands of that person who cannot even take care of your maize reserve,” Tuju said.

Tuju further castigated the Deputy President for being anti-reformist for opposing major constitutional amendments that aimed at empowering the common citizens.

“How can you say he (William Ruto) is a reformist yet when we were fighting for the new constitution, he said no. When we say one shilling, one man, one vote, he says no, so that CBK loses KSh 54 billion in a year.”

“This is a big loss for Mt Kenya, then he comes with KSh 1 million to the church pretending like a Pharisee… We should not even be coming here to tell where to look because the truth is known,” Tuju said.

This comes just days after the deputy president accused his boss of stripping him his duties and assigning them to other unnamed people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.