Monday, 23 May 2022 – Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh attended a deliverance service at Pastor Victor Kanyari’s church in Njiiru along Kangundo Road on Sunday.

A video shared widely on social media shows Omosh walking to the pulpit, where he introduced himself to Pastor Kanyari.

He admitted he is a sinner and wanted God to help him.

Omosh told Kanyari that his life is troubled and his fortunes have dwindled, prompting him to seek divine intervention.

The controversial pastor prayed for Omosh and claimed that he was casting out demons that had derailed his life.

“I set this man free. Rejesha kipawa yake,” Kanyari was heard saying as he cast out demons.

Omosh fell on the pulpit after being overwhelmed by the Holy Spirit.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with the majority of Netizens claiming that Kanyari had hired Omosh to pull stunts and market his church.

Watch the video.

