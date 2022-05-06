Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Trouble is brewing in the Kenya Kwanza alliance after Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA called on its supporters to vote only for UDA candidates and reject the rest in the upcoming General Election.

Speaking in Murang’a, UDA Secretary of Legal Affairs Edward Muriu led Ruto’s party in asking their supporters to vote a six-piece pattern in the August 9 polls.

However, the remarks did not go down well with Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress and Farmers party led by Irungu Nyakera, who have now raised serious doubts about Ruto’s chances of becoming president.

They now want the UDA party to retract their sentiments regarding the six-piece voting pattern or else Ruto is toast.

“Muriu led the meeting in addressing the media where they insisted that voters should vote six-piece in favour of the UDA terming other parties in Kenya Kwanza as ” Matangari”, which means tattered clothes,” ANC and Farmers parties accuse UDA officials of saying so.

Six-piece means they were to vote for UDA candidates in all elective seats.

Mudavadi and Nyakera’s parties expressed their disappointment with the directive, saying it undermines the spirit of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

They further demanded the withdrawal of the remarks and a clarification that the remarks do not represent the position of the UDA party.

“These are derogatory and shameful remarks that are against the spirit of Kenya Kwanza as demonstrated by the principals,” the two parties said in a statement signed by ANC SG Simon Kamau and Farmers party leader Irungu Nyakera.

“We hereby demand an immediate public withdrawal of these remarks and sentiments by the UDA party and clarification for the Kenya Kwanza supporters that these sentiments do not represent the official position of the UDA party and the six-piece voting pattern means voting any Kenya Kwanza Coalition party candidates.”

The two parties said such remarks may work against the candidature of the Alliance’s presidential candidate who is DP Ruto.

