Tuesday, 24 May 2022 – The man accused of masterminding the cold blood murder of controversial businessman Samuel Muvota at Mirema Drive is not off the hook even after surrendering to the police.

The suspect, Dennis Karani Gachoki, was taken to court today and accused by police of being the driver of the getaway car that the person who shot Muvota used to escape.

Police insist he did not pull the trigger but he was the driver of the Toyota Premio that was captured on CCTV being used by the lone gunman who murdered Muvota to flee from the scene of the crime.

Police sought 14 days to complete investigations.

A DCI officer involved in the probe told the court that they need more time to travel to Mombasa, Nakuru and Kiambu where they believe the suspect is hiding the firearm used to kill Muvota.

The officer also told the court that Gachoki is suspected to have hidden his mobile phone in Nakuru to bungle investigations.

The suspect pleaded innocence and said he is ready for investigations to be done.

The magistrate ordered him to be detained for 14 days as investigations continue.

Gachoki surrendered to DCI on Monday in the company of his lawyer and said he was being framed.

He claimed he was in Nakuru when Muvota was shot and killed.

He further alleged that he only met Muvota twice and had no close relationship with him.

