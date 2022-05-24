Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Travis Scott has been sued by a woman who said she was injured at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami in 2019.

The Houston native, 31, ‘verbally and physically [incited] the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities’ at the event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the plaintiff, Marchelle Love, said in legal docs filed May 10 and reviewed by Rolling Stone.

Love, who also named a minor child she was filing the suit on behalf of, said in court docs that authorities urged the Grammy-nominated artist to finish his set quickly after it began ‘due to the crowd becoming dangerous and uncontrollable.’

The Escape Plan artist did eventually cease the show, but his actions led to panic amid the crowd, resulting in ‘multiple stampedes’ throughout the audience, Love said. She said Scott was negligent in continuing his antics onstage despite the clear chaos unfolding before him that would ‘result in foreseeable injury’ of attendees.

‘Despite the fact that Travis Scott was aware of and could clearly see concertgoers being injured, suffocating, losing consciousness, fighting and being trampled, he continued his performance while authorities were forced to attempt to render aid to these injured concertgoers,’ Love said.

Love said that due to ‘severe injuries’ she suffered at the show, she is dealing with medical problems that are ‘permanent in nature,’ such as ‘bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care treatment, loss of earnings, loss of ability to earn money, and aggravation of a previously existing condition.’

Love also named Sequel Tour Solutions, LLC and SLS Consulting, LLC in the lawsuit, for which she is seeking a trial by jury.

A spokesperson for the Franchise rapper called the new lawsuit ‘another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis, in this instance for a three-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented’ in a statement to TMZ.

‘To be clear: this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, and in photographs, the police were informing Travis of the show stoppage because of that reason – and he fully cooperated,’ the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that ‘this cheap hit is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect … and it is particularly telling that this plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago.’

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, is also facing separate litigation more than six months after 10 people died as a result of injuries suffered amid a crowd surge at the November 5 Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, with victims ranging in age from nine to 27-years-old.

Officials said that 25 people were hospitalized in the wake of the disaster, with around 300 people treated for injuries at the scene of the festival. Authorities with the Houston Police Department and FBI are still probing the incident.