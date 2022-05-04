Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – A Kenyan lady was captured in a viral video fighting with her mzungu lover for unknown reasons.

The couple had a heated argument inside their car that degenerated into a fight.

In the video, the infuriated lady is heard cursing her mzungu lover and claiming that she knew him before he had money.

The mzungu desperately tries to cool down the lady but his efforts bore no fruits, prompting him to call for police help.

An eyewitness is also seen trying to separate the fighting couple and asking them why they are fighting yet they have a baby together.

Watch the video.

