Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – A young woman fell 50ft to her death after she slipped on a mossy surface whilst posing for a selfie at a waterfall beauty spot in Thailand.

Nane-Iosana Bodea was on a trip with friends at the tourist hotspot, Na Muang waterfall on Koh Samui island.

The 23-year-old, from Romania, had been swimming in a pond near the waterfall’s edge. She then decided to take a picture of the view and fell on a wet patch before dropping down the rocks in front of traumatised onlookers.

Her friend Manuel Opancar, 22, from Austria, told how they had walked to the top of the “steep and dangerous” waterfall before the disaster unfolded.

Manuel and others in the group ran to the bottom of the rock in an attempt to save her while someone called Samui Island police for help.

Medics battled to save Nane-Iosan’s life but she sadly died at the scene.

The waterfall is known for its danger and Thai authorities regularly warn tourists to be careful after tragedies in previous years. There have been three deaths at the waterfall since 2019.