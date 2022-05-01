Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 1, 2022 – Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, has told parties that are under the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance that they cannot withdraw from the coalition since it will be against the Constitution.

On Thursday, the Maendeleo Chap Chap party under the leadership of Machakos County Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, and the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) wrote to the registrar to be allowed to exit the coalition led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Nderitu, in a statement to the two parties, said that as per the Azimio coalition agreement, they will remain constituent parties until they meet the conditions for withdrawal.

“Your attention is drawn to the provisions of the Third Schedule to the PPA (Political Parties Act) and the Azimio coalition agreement that stipulate the procedure for a party to either join or exit the coalition,” Nderitu wrote.

The Azimio agreement states that a member who wishes to exit can only do so after giving a 90-day notice to the Coalition Council, which will be the second-highest organ of the coalition party.

“No party may withdraw from the coalition six months before the August 2022 General Election or within three months after the said General Election,” the agreement states in Article 22 under the heading ‘Withdrawal of Parties’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.