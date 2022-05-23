Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – With pressure continuing to pile on Wiper Leader Steven Kalonzo Musyoka to bite the bullet and rejoin Azimio, his family members have broken their silence.

According to reports, Kalonzo’s two sons have blasted three Ukambani leaders for misadvising their father for their selfish interests.

They have since advised their flip-flopping father not to go for the presidency on four grounds.

According to Kennedy Musyoka and Kelvin Musyoka, their father has no financial muscles to run a presidential campaign, secondly, it is too late now and lastly, the agreement in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance bars him from vying. Besides, he has zero chance of winning the presidency.

They have told him to rejoin Azimio and support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid because his needs and that of Ukambani region are well taken care of in Azimio.

The two are blaming Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo and Makueni MP Dan Maanzo of being behind their father’s woes.

According to them, the above leaders were responsible for making their father indecisive politically.

They opined that the three leaders misled Kalonzo to decline the offer by Raila Odinga of naming him the Chief Cabinet Secretary post if the coalition wins in August.

“During the meeting with family members during a retreat at Kalonzo rural residence, his family was clear, Kalonzo’s future is in Azimio compared to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza,” the reports stated.

