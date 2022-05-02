Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 2, 2022 – Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna has started another war with Moses Wetangula’s disabled brother and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, accusing him of being a big coward.

This is after he was forced by ODM Leader Raila Odinga to abandon his bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s man, Polycarp Igathe, without putting up any fight.

In a statement, Miguna sensationally claimed that Wanyonyi is unfit to be the legislator.

He noted that apart from failing to stand up to the likes of Raila, Tim Wanyonyi has never debated in the National Assembly.

“Tim Wanyonyi may be a good man. But he is a coward and has never legislated in Parliament,” Miguna said in a Tweet.

According to him, Wanyonyi is not as eloquent as his competitor in the Westlands parliamentary seat Nelson Havi of UDA, something he says could be the reason why he does not legislate in Parliament.

Miguna noted that even though he does not agree with the former LSK boss on many issues, Havi could actually make a good MP for Westlands due to his eloquence and brilliant ideas.

“President Nelson Havi has been my lawyer. We don’t agree on many issues. However, he will be the best MP for Westlands. Parliament deserves eloquent and brilliant warriors like Nelson Havi,” Miguna said.

