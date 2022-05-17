Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially a married couple.

Less than 24 hours after legally tying the knot in Santa Barbara, the 42-year-old reality star and the blink-182 drummer posted a series of black and white photos from their big day.

‘Till death do us part,’ the mother-of-four captioned the snaps, featuring her straddling her spouse on top of a black convertible that carried ‘just married’ sign on the bumper.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer also posted identical caption and images from their wedding.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, exchanged vows in front of their family members, including her maternal grandmother Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell and Barker’s dad Randy, on Sunday.