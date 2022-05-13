Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – A local model is counting losses after she lost her expensive phone to two thugs who were riding on a motorbike.

Narrating the incident to Edgar Obare, the model said they were doing a photoshoot along Dennis Pritt Road in upmarket Kilimani when the thugs snatched her iPhone 13 Pro Max.

They immediately switched off the phone after stealing it.

She has since reported the robbery incident at Kilimani Police Station.

Listen to a voice note of the model narrating what happened.

