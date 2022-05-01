Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 01 May 2022 – Three men broke into a lady’s house in Ruaka and made away with various household items.

CCTV cameras captured the notorious hoodlums loading the stolen household items which include a TV set and clothes into a waiting vehicle.

The number plate of their car was captured in the CCTV footage and it’s just a matter of time before they are arrested.

They are believed to be behind house breaking-ins in Ruaka and its environs.

Watch the footage.

